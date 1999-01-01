PC History

This site, which documents the history of pre-IBM PCs, is a tribute to the work of Stan Veit, a pioneer of personal computing.

Pre-IBM PC Computers.

MITS ALTAIR 8800-The start of it all

 The MITS Altair was the first 8080 based  kit microcomputer. It was first introduced in the January, 1975 issue of Popular Electronics magazine as a construction project.  The reaction to the Altair was un-expected by either the magazine or by MITS who designed it.  Although not the first available microcomputer , it was the start of the industry.
IMSAI -8080 The micro-computer that was more than a toy

 The Imsai 8080 developed by IMS Associates, was designed to use the same bus structure as the Altair 8800 with interchangeable circuit boards. The Imsai 8080 however was much better built, had a more powerful  power supply, and front panel. It supplanted the Altair A model as the standard  S-100 Bus computer. The Imsai was the first for a complete line of micros built by this company.

 
Southwest Tech 6800- The kit builders favorite

 The M6800 Computer kit from South West Technical Products Company used the Motorola 6800 processor and the SS-50 bus structure.  Much less expensive than the S-100 bus computers and much simpler to build, the M6800 became very popular. In addition SWTPC provided a complete family of peripherals kits at very low cost. The software for the M6800 was excellent and very inexpensive.
The SOL-First 8080 Desktop microcomputer

 Processor Technology company designed and sold a full line of boards for the S-100 computers.  In 1977 they designed the SOL Computer which used most of their circuit boards. The SOL had a video terminal built-in, only requiring a video monitor. In a very attractive case with walnut wood sides, the SOL became a very popular computer that influenced the design of  future computers. Pro. Tech did not provide a low cost floppy disk system so users turned to North Star for their disk storage.
Apple II The micro that made it into business and homes .

 The Apple II was the first true"personal computer" it was factory built, in-expensive and easy to learn and use. Provided with the most extensive set of software and low cost floppy disks, the  Apple II was also the first personal computer capable of color graphics and easy modem operation..  Development of  the Visicalc spreadsheet program created a business tool that made adoption of Apple II a regular part of business.
TRS-80 (Trash 80), The most popular home computer

 Radio Shack's  TRS-80 selling for about $500 complete with video monitor and BASIC took the personal computer market by storm.  Using a fast Z-80 processor it use a cassette recorder for program and data storage. Later models incorporated disk drives and more memory. the Model III, housed in one case became the most popular personal computer in schools and homes rivaling the Apple II.  Radio Shack also built other types of personal computers including the first practical laptop, the Model 100.
Atari 800- The machine that won the color graphics race

 The Atari Models 400 and 800 were considered the best personal computers for games and color graphics. They had a very large family of game software, but not much business software. Lack of good  disk and peripheral support cased these machines to have a short life.
Commodore 64- Breaking the price barrier

The Commodore 64 was the best-selling personal computer of all time. It had a large memory capacity, low cost floppy disks and peripherals and color graphics. It could use a TV for a monitor and there was all the software anyone could want.   Commodore in a price war with Texas Instruments, reduced the prices of the C-64 as low as $260 and more of them were sold than any computer in history.
Texas Instruments TI 99-4

 The Texas Instruments 99-4A used a TI 16-bit processor and was an excellent graphics computer.  It lacked easy expansion capabilities and required proprietary software.

After engaging in a price war with Commodore, TI stopped production and sold out below $100 per computer
Heath- Desktop with built-in floppy and monitor

 The Heath Desktop was one of the first computers designed as complete desktop machines including monitor, floppy disks and keyboard. Heath made a full line of computers and was later bought by Zenith.
Morrow- Powerful S-100 Z80 Computer using CP/M

 The Morrow computer was one of last powerful  Z-80 powered S-100 computers. Representative of the designs supplanted by the IBM PC, this machine was sold as a complete system including a video terminal and printer.

It ran the CP/M operating system and the MP/M multi-user operating system.

The Morrow Company was a leading supplier of disk systems for CP/M computers.


 

 

